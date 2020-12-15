BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 15 December 2020
Advertisement

AFL star would have been available to play if Kerry had reached Munster final

Geelong’s Mark O’Connor had received permission to play but was in quarantine when Kerry lost to Cork.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 8:17 AM
32 minutes ago 980 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5300092
Mark O'Connor helped Geelong reach this year's AFL Grand Final.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Mark O'Connor helped Geelong reach this year's AFL Grand Final.
Mark O'Connor helped Geelong reach this year's AFL Grand Final.
Image: AAP/PA Images

KERRY’S AFL STAR Mark O’Connor has revealed that he would have been available to line out for the county if they had progressed to last month’s Munster senior football final.

Geelong Cats player O’Connor had been in action in Australia up until 24 October when he lined out in the AFL Grand Final as his club lost out to Richmond Tigers.

The 2015 All-Ireland minor winning captain then returned home and he outlined in an interview on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme last night that he had received clearance to link up with the Kerry senior setup.

The Dingle native had to quarantine when coming home to Ireland and that had not elapsed in time for the match against Cork when a dramatic last-gasp goal from Mark Keane saw the Rebels dump the Kingdom out of the 2020 championship.

“It was obviously very disappointing for Kerry”, said O’Connor.

“I was watching it myself. It’s funny I had actually got the permission from Geelong to play but I was in quarantine for the Cork game so I obviously would have been able to do it then.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Yeah I would have been available if they had got through but look that’s just unfortunate, it’s the way sport works.”

O’Connor watched other AFL players make a major impact on the Munster championship with Collingwood’s Keane scoring that winning goal for Cork while Sydney Swans player Colin O’Riordan subsequently helped Tipperary end an 85-year wait for provincial senior football glory.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie