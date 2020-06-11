This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
AFL action returns after 81-day stoppage as Irish players set to feature in this weekend's games

Richmond and Collingwood played out a 36-36 draw this morning at the MCG.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 2:50 PM
24 minutes ago 211 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5120133

afl-magpies-tigers Jeremy Howe of the Magpies marks the ball against Jack Riewoldt of the Tigers Source: AAP/PA Images

OVER 11 WEEKS after the last game, the AFL season returned to action today in Melbourne with Richmond and Collingwood playing out a draw in a clash that produced ten goals.

Irish players are set to feature this weekend in the Round 2 fixtures as the Aussie Rules action resumes in the wake of the shutdown since mid-March due to Covid-19.

It finished 36-36 in the opening game today, just the second draw ever between the two clubs, which took place behind closed doors at the MCG, the first AFL fixture in 81 days.

Reigning champions Richmond have won two of the last three AFL Grand finals while Collingwood were defeated in the 2018 decider.

afl-magpies-tigers A general view of the MCG during today's game Source: AAP/PA Images

Irish interest will intensify this weekend with Kerry’s Mark O’Connor and Laois player Zach Tuohy both named to start tomorrow morning for Geelong Cats against Hawthorn (10.50am Irish time). Meath’s Conor Nash is currently out for Hawthorn due to a hip injury.

afl-giants-cats Mark O'Connor of the Geelong Cats during their game in March against GWS Giants. Source: AAP/PA Images

On Saturday, Mayo’s Pearce Hanley is selected as an interchange for the Gold Coast Suns who will meet West Coast Eagles while Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan is listed as an interchange for Sydney Swans against Essendon on Sunday.

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna has recently returned to link up with Essendon after spending some time in Ireland and was only able to resume training at the end of May after a mandatory 14-day period in quarantine.

