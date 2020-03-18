This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AFL confirm season will go ahead with Irish players set to be involved

And the AFLW have scrapped the last two rounds of regular season fixtures with finals set to start this weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 11:03 AM
39 minutes ago 754 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5049623
AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan speaks to media during a press conference at AFL House at Docklands.
Image: AAP/PA Images
AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan speaks to media during a press conference at AFL House at Docklands.
AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan speaks to media during a press conference at AFL House at Docklands.
Image: AAP/PA Images

THE AFL SEASON will kick-off tomorrow after commissioners voted to start it as planned despite the looming coronavirus pandemic.

After weeks of deliberations over the Covid-19 outbreak, emergency meetings took place at the AFL’s Docklands headquarters and the decision was made to give tomorrow’s season opener the go-ahead.

The Richmond-Carlton AFL season curtain-raiser will be played behind closed doors at MCG and televised live on BT Sport 1 on Thursday. There are no Irish players set to be involved in that fixture.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan confirmed that games will be shortened to 16-minute quarters from 20 minutes. The call was already made to cut the competition home-and-away rounds to 17 — five fewer than normal.

18 Irish players are currently on the books of AFL sides.

“We actually can’t stand still, we aren’t going to stand still,” McLachlan said at a press conference today.

“Things are changing daily. It is going to take un­precedented action to get through it all.

“We also embark on this journey with clear instruction from the government that all industry and all parts of society need to keep moving forward and we simply cannot stand still,” he said.

“We must go forward day by day listening to the advice and continue to make the best decisions for our industry while balancing well-being, welfare, leadership, and economic and social impacts. We don’t know how many games we will get into this 153-game journey before we have to pause,” he said.

“But what I do know today is I feel comfortable with the government and medical advice, and the support of our presidents, CEOs, players and coaches.”

In his address to the nation earlier today, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a decision on playing games was up to the AFL commission, even though mass gatherings of 100 or more people are banned.

The AFL is one of the few leading international sporting competitions still going ahead, as the English Premier League, NBA, MLB and tennis competitions have all put things on hold.

The AFLW has scrapped its last two rounds of regular season games with finals set to be played this weekend but its players have already called for a new finals structure.

A three-week finals series was previously planned, featuring the top three sides in each conference. As it stands, the top three sides in Conference A are North Melbourne, GWS Giants and Brisbane Lions, while Fremantle, Carlton and Melbourne FC occupy the positions in Conference B.

Irish players Aileen Gilroy (North Melbourne), Cora Staunton, Yvonne Bonner (GWS Giants), Sinéad Goldrick, Niamh McEvoy (Melbourne FC), Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions), Kate Flood, Áine Tighe (Freemantle) would all be involved if the AFLW press ahead with the six-team finals.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan says further details will be released on Thursday morning.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie