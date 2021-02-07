O'Dwyer helps Brisbane blitz Gold Coast while Staunton suffers against the Crows

File photo: O'Dwyer on the run last year.

TIPPERARY WOMAN ORLA O’Dwyer contributed five tackles and two marks alongside 18 possessions as the Brisbane Lions trounced their neighbours Gold Coast Suns 65-2 in the AFLW this morning.

The big win moves the Lions top of the early-season table as they lead the cohort of teams with two wins from two.

Nestled in behind them in the ladder are the North Melbourne Kangaroos, who had Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy heavily involved in their 36-10 win over St Kilda.

Earlier, Ailish Considine’s Adelaide Crows got the upper hand on Cora Staunton’s GWS Giants thanks to a hat-trick of goals from Danielle Ponter in a dominant 15-62 win.

Tipp’s Aisling McCarthy notched a goal for the West Coast Eagles, but neither she nor Mayo sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly were able to deny the Freemantle Dockers a hard-fought 23-14 win.