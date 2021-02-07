BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 7 February 2021
Advertisement

O'Dwyer helps Brisbane blitz Gold Coast while Staunton suffers against the Crows

There was strong Irish involvement through this morning’s action in Australia.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 11:19 AM
26 minutes ago 882 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5347633
File photo: O'Dwyer on the run last year.
Image: AAP/PA Images
File photo: O'Dwyer on the run last year.
File photo: O'Dwyer on the run last year.
Image: AAP/PA Images

TIPPERARY WOMAN ORLA O’Dwyer contributed five tackles and two marks alongside 18 possessions as the Brisbane Lions trounced their neighbours Gold Coast Suns 65-2 in the AFLW this morning.

The big win moves the Lions top of the early-season table as they lead the cohort of teams with two wins from two.

Nestled in behind them in the ladder are the North Melbourne Kangaroos, who had Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy heavily involved in their 36-10 win over St Kilda.

Earlier, Ailish Considine’s Adelaide Crows got the upper hand on Cora Staunton’s GWS Giants thanks to a hat-trick of goals from Danielle Ponter in a dominant 15-62 win.

Tipp’s Aisling McCarthy notched a goal for the West Coast Eagles, but neither she nor Mayo sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly were able to deny the Freemantle Dockers a hard-fought 23-14 win.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie