O'Dwyer helps Brisbane to another AFLW final

TIPPERARY’S ORLA O’DWYER played a starring role as her Brisbane Lions side edged Geelong to return to a fifth AFLW grand final in eight seasons.

Brisbane were 38-34 winners, with O’Dwyer kicking a vital goal when her side trailed narrowly, 14-13. She also tied for the second-most disposals in the match, and was withdrawn late on having taken a shuddering hit. Her compatriot Jennifer Dunne played the bulk of the game for Brisbane.

O’Dwyer wasn’t the only Irish player on the scoresheet, with Aisling Moloney kicking a goal for the beaten Geelong. Rachel Kearns and Anna Rose Kennedy both saw action for Geelong, too.

Brisbane will face either North Melbourne and Adelaide Crows in the final.