Alamy Stock Photo Orla O'Dwyer.
Strength to Strength

O'Dwyer helps Brisbane to another AFLW final

The Tipperary native starred as her side made their fifth decider in eight years.
55 minutes ago

TIPPERARY’S ORLA O’DWYER played a starring role as her Brisbane Lions side edged Geelong to return to a fifth AFLW grand final in eight seasons. 

Brisbane were 38-34 winners, with O’Dwyer kicking a vital goal when her side trailed narrowly, 14-13. She also tied for the second-most disposals in the match, and was withdrawn late on having taken a shuddering hit. Her compatriot Jennifer Dunne played the bulk of the game for Brisbane. 

O’Dwyer wasn’t the only Irish player on the scoresheet, with Aisling Moloney kicking a goal for the beaten Geelong. Rachel Kearns and Anna Rose Kennedy both saw action for Geelong, too. 

Brisbane will face either North Melbourne and Adelaide Crows in the final. 

The 42 Team
