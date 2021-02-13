Goldrick and McEvoy help Melbourne to thrilling derby victory

SINEAD GOLDRICK AND Niamh McEvoy were in action as their Melbourne side announced themselves as AFLW title contenders with a thrilling nine-point win against city rivals North Melbourne in a heavyweight clash on Saturday.

Melbourne – nicknamed the Demons – built their win on a sizzling second quarter, in which they outscored the pre-season title favourites by six goals to one, and withstood a late fightback from a North Melbourne side featuring Aileen Gilroy to earn a 60-51 win.

The result improves Melbourne’s record to a perfect 3-0, while North Melbourne are 2-1.

Cora Staunton in action for the GWS Giants against the Gold Coast Suns. Source: AAP/PA Images

Earlier on Saturday, Cora Staunton contributed two behinds as her GWS Giants side earned their first win of the season in an 18-8 win over the Gold Coast Suns.

Meanwhile, Carlton were comfortable 40-16 winners against St Kilda.