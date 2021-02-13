BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 13 February 2021
Goldrick and McEvoy help Melbourne to thrilling derby victory

Cora Staunton, meanwhile, was involved as the GWS Giants earned their first win of the season.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Feb 2021, 11:26 AM
SINEAD GOLDRICK AND Niamh McEvoy were in action as their Melbourne side announced themselves as AFLW title contenders with a thrilling nine-point win against city rivals North Melbourne in a heavyweight clash on Saturday. 

Melbourne – nicknamed the Demons – built their win on a sizzling second quarter, in which they outscored the pre-season title favourites by six goals to one, and withstood a late fightback from a North Melbourne side featuring Aileen Gilroy to earn a 60-51 win. 

The result improves Melbourne’s record to a perfect 3-0, while North Melbourne are 2-1.

aflw-giants-suns Cora Staunton in action for the GWS Giants against the Gold Coast Suns. Source: AAP/PA Images

Earlier on Saturday, Cora Staunton contributed two behinds as her GWS Giants side earned their first win of the season in an 18-8 win over the Gold Coast Suns. 

Meanwhile, Carlton were comfortable 40-16 winners against St Kilda. 

