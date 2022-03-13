Membership : Access or Sign Up
O'Dwyer continues remarkable season as AFLW final series schedule confirmed

An Irish Premiership winner is guaranteed in 2022.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 10:37 AM
45 minutes ago 841 Views 0 Comments
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

BRISBANE LIONS SECURED a home qualifying finals in the first week of the NAB AFL Women’s finals series after beating Western Bulldogs (66) to 5.4 (34) at Mars Stadium in Ballarat on Sunday.  

It was yet another superb showing from Orla O’Dwyer, who scored twice for the defending champions. The Tipperary native’s attacking speed and support running has become a key component of the Lions game plan this season.

The top six teams are now set to embark on a three-week finals series beginning Saturday, March 19.

There is an Irish player in every team left in the finals, ensuring there will be another Irish Premiership winner this year.

After finishing in the top two positions on the ladder, Minor Premier the Adelaide Crows, and second-placed Melbourne, will have a break in week one of the finals series before they each host a Preliminary Final in week two.

Adelaide secured top spot with a 39-point win over St Kilda. Ailish Considine finished the game with 13 disposals, six handballs and one mark. 

Fourth-placed North Melbourne will take on fifth-placed Fremantle in a home Qualifying Final B at Arden Street Oval on Saturday, March 19.

Aine Tighe’s Freo fell short of securing a home final despite winning by 37-points against Gold Coast at Fremantle Oval on Sunday. 

Similarly, after finishing third on the ladder, the Brisbane Lions will host sixth-placed Collingwood in Qualifying Final A at The Gabba on Saturday, March 19.

Week Two of the Finals Series will see the winner of North Melbourne v Fremantle play against the Adelaide Crows in Preliminary Final 1 while the winner of Brisbane Lions v Collingwood will face Melbourne in Preliminary Final 2.

 

Ladder Source: AFL Women's

Irish players involved in the 2022 AFLW Final Series 

  • Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions / Tipperary)
  • Aileen Gilroy (North Melbourne / Mayo)
  • Sarah Rowe (Collingwood / Mayo)
  • Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood / Cavan)
  • Áine Tighe (Fremantle / Leitrim)
  • Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne / Dublin)
  • Lauren Magee (Melbourne / Dublin)
  • Ailish Considine (Clare / Adelaide Crows).

