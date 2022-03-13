O'Dwyer continues remarkable season as AFLW final series schedule confirmed

BRISBANE LIONS SECURED a home qualifying finals in the first week of the NAB AFL Women’s finals series after beating Western Bulldogs (66) to 5.4 (34) at Mars Stadium in Ballarat on Sunday.

It was yet another superb showing from Orla O’Dwyer, who scored twice for the defending champions. The Tipperary native’s attacking speed and support running has become a key component of the Lions game plan this season.

The top six teams are now set to embark on a three-week finals series beginning Saturday, March 19.

There is an Irish player in every team left in the finals, ensuring there will be another Irish Premiership winner this year.

After finishing in the top two positions on the ladder, Minor Premier the Adelaide Crows, and second-placed Melbourne, will have a break in week one of the finals series before they each host a Preliminary Final in week two.

Adelaide secured top spot with a 39-point win over St Kilda. Ailish Considine finished the game with 13 disposals, six handballs and one mark.

Fourth-placed North Melbourne will take on fifth-placed Fremantle in a home Qualifying Final B at Arden Street Oval on Saturday, March 19.

Aine Tighe’s Freo fell short of securing a home final despite winning by 37-points against Gold Coast at Fremantle Oval on Sunday.

TIGHE WILL TAKE IT THIS TIME



A second GOAL for the season for @ainetighe for @freodockersAFLW against Gold Coast Suns in Round 10💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/WoXsVCccvw — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) March 13, 2022

Similarly, after finishing third on the ladder, the Brisbane Lions will host sixth-placed Collingwood in Qualifying Final A at The Gabba on Saturday, March 19.

Week Two of the Finals Series will see the winner of North Melbourne v Fremantle play against the Adelaide Crows in Preliminary Final 1 while the winner of Brisbane Lions v Collingwood will face Melbourne in Preliminary Final 2.

Source: AFL Women's

Irish players involved in the 2022 AFLW Final Series