First success with Melbourne for Dublin's Magee while O'Dwyer and Considine enjoy dominant wins

Lauren Magee (second left) celebrates with her Melbourne team-mates.

Lauren Magee (second left) celebrates with her Melbourne team-mates.

DUBLIN ALL-IRELAND winner Lauren Magee enjoyed her first victory in the AFLW as Melbourne Demons defeated St Kilda today.

Magee was part of the Melbourne ranks as they enjoyed their 66-22 victory at RSEA Park, a win that helps them atone for losses over the last two weeks as they climb to seventh place on the AFLW ladder.

Magee flew the Dublin flag with her team-mates Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy both not involved.

Congrats to @Lauren_MageeR & her team mates on their victory over St Kilda earlier this morning 🙌🏻



Watch the highlights from all rd 6 of the AFLW this Monday 8pm on @SportTG4 #AFLW #Dees #COYGIB https://t.co/pQ2bmh8Q4C — DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) March 6, 2021

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer was involved as Brisbane Lions cruised to success, 55-17, against GWS Giants at the Manuka Oval. O’Dwyer scored a behind and had 13 disposals as her team wre in dominant form with Mayo’s Cora Staunton involved for the defeated Giants team.

The success propels Lions to the top of the AFLW ladder, pending Collingwood’s match tomorrow against the Bulldogs. There is deferred coverage on TG4 of Brisbane’s game against the Giants at 5.10pm today.

Finally Adelaide Crows also ran out comprehensive 85-15 winners over Gold Coast at Norwood Oval. They narrowly missed out on a historic score total, one point shy of a record set by the Western Bulldogs.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ailish Considine (file photo) was in action for the Crows. Source: AAP/PA Images

Clare’s Ailish Considine featured for the Crows and contributed nine disposals. Thet are now second in table, just behind the Lions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!