BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 6 March 2021
Advertisement

First success with Melbourne for Dublin's Magee while O'Dwyer and Considine enjoy dominant wins

The latest games involving Irish players in the AFLW took place this morning.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 11:36 AM
45 minutes ago 718 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5373804
Lauren Magee (second left) celebrates with her Melbourne team-mates.
Image: Twitter - @MelbourneAFLW
Lauren Magee (second left) celebrates with her Melbourne team-mates.
Lauren Magee (second left) celebrates with her Melbourne team-mates.
Image: Twitter - @MelbourneAFLW

DUBLIN ALL-IRELAND winner Lauren Magee enjoyed her first victory in the AFLW as Melbourne Demons defeated St Kilda today.

Magee was part of the Melbourne ranks as they enjoyed their 66-22 victory at RSEA Park, a win that helps them atone for losses over the last two weeks as they climb to seventh place on the AFLW ladder.

Magee flew the Dublin flag with her team-mates Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy both not involved.

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer was involved as Brisbane Lions cruised to success, 55-17, against GWS Giants at the Manuka Oval. O’Dwyer scored a behind and had 13 disposals as her team wre in dominant form with Mayo’s Cora Staunton involved for the defeated Giants team.

The success propels Lions to the top of the AFLW ladder, pending Collingwood’s match tomorrow against the Bulldogs. There is deferred coverage on TG4 of Brisbane’s game against the Giants at 5.10pm today.

Finally Adelaide Crows also ran out comprehensive 85-15 winners over Gold Coast at Norwood Oval. They narrowly missed out on a historic score total, one point shy of a record set by the Western Bulldogs.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

aflw-crows-cats Ailish Considine (file photo) was in action for the Crows. Source: AAP/PA Images

Clare’s Ailish Considine featured for the Crows and contributed nine disposals. Thet are now second in table, just behind the Lions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie