Clare's Considine crowned AFLW champion again after Grand final win with Adelaide

The Crows saw off Melbourne in the decider, with Sinéad Goldrick excellent in defeat.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 9:43 AM
AILISH CONSIDINE HAS made more history in Australia, becoming the first Irishwoman to win multiple Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] Premierships.

The Clare native — who was Ireland’s first-ever AFLW champion in 2019 — helped Adelaide Crows to its third crown overnight with a 13-point win against Melbourne.

It finished 4.5 (29) to 2.4 (16) at Adelaide Oval, with Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee on the losing side.

Goldrick starred for the Dees, named among the best on the ground, and while Magee didn’t feature on the matchday squad, she did well in the traditional Grand final sprint.

Considine started on the interchange bench for Adelaide, and the Kilmihil woman racked up a tackle, a mark and three disposals while on the pitch.

A crowd of 16,712 watched on as the hosts established themselves as the undoubted dominant force of the AFLW having claimed three of the five Premiers since its inception since 2017. It was also a case of redemption after last year’s disappointing Grand final defeat to Brisbane Lions.

Adelaide started brightest, controlling the first half and making their impact felt on the scoreboard with goals from Jasmyn Hewett and Erin Phillips. Melbourne’s second-quarter major, courtesy of Alyssa Bannan, made it 17-7 at the interval.

Goldrick was excellent for the Dees, marking herself out as the second-highest possession winner of the first half with nine. The multiple All-Ireland winner and All-Star finished with three tackles and four clearances – joint best for Melbourne — and was hailed “highly impressive in defence” in the official match report.

But Danielle Ponter’s second-half double was crucial for the Crows; a Kate Hore response was sandwiched between her two goals, and Adelaide powered down the home straight to victory.

Considine and Co. enjoyed the on-field celebrations, with a tricolour produced as the silverware was awarded.

The sister of Irish rugby fullback Eimear, Considine has enjoyed a successful stint in Australia since catching the eye on a CrossCoders trial in Melbourne and signing for the Crows ahead of the 2019 season.

