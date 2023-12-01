Irish players start AFLW Grand Final clash of Brisbane Lions and North Melbourne

ORLA O’DWYER AND Jennifer Dunne have both been named to start for Brisbane Lions in Sunday’s AFLW Grand Final against North Melbourne.

Tipperary star O’Dwyer is at centre in an unchanged team, with All-Ireland winner Dunne among the backs again after last weekend’s preliminary final win over Geelong.

O’Dwyer is seeking another AFLW Premiership, while Dunne is hoping to make it an historic double by adding Australian glory — in her debut season — to the Celtic Cross she won this summer.

Cork’s Erika O’Shea, meanwhile, starts at half-back for North Melbourne, while Niamh Martin of Tipperary is named on the interchange bench. Both impressed as North made history by reaching their first-ever Grand Final after edging past Adelaide Crows.

Similarly, North Melbourne go into the showdown with an unchanged line-up.

Clare’s Ailish Considine is absent from their matchday squad, having stuggled with a hamstring injury of late.

First bounce at a sold-out Ikon Park is at 2.30pm local time / 3.30am Irish time on Sunday.