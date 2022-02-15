Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 15 February 2022
Three Irish players receive AFLW coaches votes after strong round six showing

Brisbane’s Orla O’Dwyer, Fremantle’s Aine Tighe and Collingwood’s Sarah Rowe all received votes last weekend.

By Maurice Brosnan Tuesday 15 Feb 2022, 10:58 AM
7 minutes ago 109 Views 0 Comments
THREE IRISH PLAYERS have received coaches votes after round six of the AFLW season in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award. 

Brisbane’s Orla O’Dwyer, Fremantle’s Aine Tighe and Collingwood’s Sarah Rowe all received votes after last weekend. 

The AFL Coaches Association AFLW Champion Player of the Year is an award voted by the AFLW senior coaches on a 5,4,3,2,1 basis after each home and away game, acknowledging outstanding effort to an individual player in a season.

It means O’Dwyer, who received seven votes after their victory over St. Kilda on Sunday, is now 12th overall on 25 votes. Tighe received five votes. The Leitrim star has been awarded for three games in a row. 

Rowe earned one vote after Collingwood overcame West Coast on Sunday. 

The overall leader at this stage of the season is Fremantle captain Hayley Miller on 46 votes. The Dockers are currently top of the table.  

