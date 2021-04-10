BE PART OF THE TEAM

Orla O'Dwyer stars as Lions book Grand Final spot

Sarah Rowe’s ‘Pies were narrowly beaten.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 12:01 PM
aflw-lions-magpies Orla O'Dwyer of the Lions (right) and teammates celebrate victory. Source: AAP/PA Images

ORLA O’DWYER was the Irish winner early this morning as her Brisbane Lions side booked their place in the AFLW Grand final.  

The Lions overcame Collingwood — featuring compatriots Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan — in their preliminary final on a scoreline of 45-41. 

Tipperary native O’Dwyer notched a goal and 11 disposals while Mayo’s Sarah Rowe had seven disposals for the ‘Pies, as the Lions ran out narrow four-point winners at the Gabba. Rowe was denied a goal by this unlucky bounce: 

The Lions will take on Adelaide in next Saturday’s showpiece, after they saw off Melbourne in the other semi-final.

The Crows – who will host the Grand Final — are chasing their third flag. They had Clare star Ailish Considine as an emergency reserve.  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

