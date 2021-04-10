Orla O'Dwyer stars as Lions book Grand Final spot

Orla O'Dwyer of the Lions (right) and teammates celebrate victory. Source: AAP/PA Images

ORLA O’DWYER was the Irish winner early this morning as her Brisbane Lions side booked their place in the AFLW Grand final.

The Lions overcame Collingwood — featuring compatriots Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan — in their preliminary final on a scoreline of 45-41.

Tipperary native O’Dwyer notched a goal and 11 disposals while Mayo’s Sarah Rowe had seven disposals for the ‘Pies, as the Lions ran out narrow four-point winners at the Gabba. Rowe was denied a goal by this unlucky bounce:

The Lions will take on Adelaide in next Saturday’s showpiece, after they saw off Melbourne in the other semi-final.

It's goal for goal at The Gabba as Orla O'Dwyer puts the Lions back in front ☘️#AFLW | #AFLWLionsPies pic.twitter.com/sBixkkN9kO — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) April 10, 2021

The Crows – who will host the Grand Final — are chasing their third flag. They had Clare star Ailish Considine as an emergency reserve.

