Dublin: 7°C Saturday 3 April 2021
Dublin, Mayo and Cavan stars help Collingwood and Melbourne book AFLW preliminary final spots

The Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows await next weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 10:23 AM
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

AISLING SHERIDAN AND Sarah Rowe both featured as Collingwood booked their place in the AFLW preliminary finals next weekend, while Dublin’s Lauren Magee was in action for Melbourne as they also advanced.

Collingwood earned a 7.8 (50) to 7.2 (44) over North Melbourne to send them through having lost out to the same opposition at this stage last year. They will now face the Brisbane Lions in the preliminary final, a side that is home to Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer.

North Melbourne were leading by 14 points heading into the final quarter of the tie, but Collingwood rallied to a six-point win with Rowe and Sheridan making solid contributions.

Cavan star Sheridan claimed 13 disposals and eight kicks while Rowe chipped in with 12 disposals and nine kicks. Rowe’s Mayo teammate Aileen Gilroy was in action for the defeated North Melbourne, and finished with 12 disposals and 11 kicks.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Demons were also victorious in their qualifying final, defeating Fremantle by 5.10 (40) to 3.5 (23) to pair them with Adelaide Crows in next week’s preliminary final.

The Crows have Clare’s Ailish Considine in their ranks.

Dublin defender Sinéad Goldrick was ruled out of the Fremantle tie due to injury, but her county teammate Magee featured in the 17-point win and helped herself to five disposals and three kicks.

