Two goals for Staunton in GWS defeat while Considine's Crows stay on top of AFLW

CORA STAUNTON KICKED two goals for the GWS Giants in their defeat to Carlton while Ailish Considine’s Adelaide Crows are still in pole position in the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW].

Staunton’s first goal arrived in the 14th minute of the second quarter, splitting the posts from distance after winning a free-kick.

Her second goal came in the final quarter but it wasn’t enough to prevent her side losing out to Carlton by 7.9 (51) to 5.3 (33). Bríd Stack also featured for the Giants.

Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions set a record for the biggest AFLW score as they inflicted a 74-point defeat on the West Coast Eagles. But the occasion was tinged with disappointment for the Tipperary star as she was withdrawn with a shoulder injury.

O’Dwyer’s right shoulder was already strapped before the game and suffered the injury while attempting to tackle.

Sarah Rowe and Aisling Sheridan starred as Collingwood defeated the Western Bulldogs to keep their place inside the top six on the AFLW Ladder.

Rowe racked up 19 disposals and five marks throughout the contest while her Irish teammate came away with 10 disposals as Collingwood recorded its highest ever score to defeat the Bulldogs by 10.6 (66) to 6.5 (41).

On Saturday, Considine’s Adelaide defeated Áine Tighe’s Fremantle to stay on top of the ladder while Rachel Kearns’ Geelong Cats enjoyed a big win over Richmond.

Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee’s Melbourne got the better of North Melbourne, who have Aileen Gilroy in their ranks.

AFLW Round 8 Results

Saturday, 26 February

Fremantle 2.4 (16) Adelaide Crows 3.7 (25)

Richmond 1.4 (10) Geelong Cats 5.3 (33)

Melbourne 4.3 (27) North Melbourne 2.5 (17)

Sunday, 27 February

St Kilda 5.4 (34) Gold Coast Suns 4.7 (31)

Collingwood 10.6 (66) Western Bulldogs 6.5 (41)

West Coast Eagles 4.0 (24) Brisbane Lions 15.8 (98)

GWS Giants 5.3 (33) Carlton 7.9 (51)

Irish players involved in the 2022 AFLW season