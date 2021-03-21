BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 21 March 2021
Advertisement

Dublin trio heading to AFLW finals with Melbourne as Kelly sisters shine in defeat

There were three more AFLW games down for decision on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 21 Mar 2021, 10:40 AM
54 minutes ago 804 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5387615
Sinéad Goldrick [file photo].
Image: AAP/PA Images
Sinéad Goldrick [file photo].
Sinéad Goldrick [file photo].
Image: AAP/PA Images

DUBLIN’S SINÉAD GOLDRICK, Niamh McEvoy and Lauren Magee are heading for the AFLW finals with Melbourne after they edged a Round 8 thriller against Fremantle on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mayo sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly were both key players for the West Coast Eagles as they lost out to Richmond.

Grace chipped in with a goal along with 10 kicks and 10 disposals while Niamh finished with 16 kicks and 13 disposals. Their combined efforts were not enough however, as their side suffered a 5.12 (42) to 5.4 (34) with one round of the regular season remaining.

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy also lined out for the Eagles, who are in 11th place on the AFL Ladder, but was withdrawn in the first few minutes with a knee injury.

There was also Irish involvement in the clash between Fremantle and Melbourne with Dublin trio Goldrick, Magee and McEvoy all featuring in a 5.7 (37) to 4.8 (32) win to send them through to the AFLW finals.

The Demons, who led by four goals at half-time, held off a second-half comeback from Fremantle to progress to the finals.

Magee was named on the interchange while Goldrick started the tie where she picked up a hamstring injury. McEvoy was listed as an emergency player.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

There was one other Round 8 game down for decision in the AFLW on Sunday. The Adelaide Crows also secured a spot in the finals with a 56-point win against the Western Bulldogs.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie