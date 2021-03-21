Dublin trio heading to AFLW finals with Melbourne as Kelly sisters shine in defeat

DUBLIN’S SINÉAD GOLDRICK, Niamh McEvoy and Lauren Magee are heading for the AFLW finals with Melbourne after they edged a Round 8 thriller against Fremantle on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mayo sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly were both key players for the West Coast Eagles as they lost out to Richmond.

Grace chipped in with a goal along with 10 kicks and 10 disposals while Niamh finished with 16 kicks and 13 disposals. Their combined efforts were not enough however, as their side suffered a 5.12 (42) to 5.4 (34) with one round of the regular season remaining.

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy also lined out for the Eagles, who are in 11th place on the AFL Ladder, but was withdrawn in the first few minutes with a knee injury.

There was also Irish involvement in the clash between Fremantle and Melbourne with Dublin trio Goldrick, Magee and McEvoy all featuring in a 5.7 (37) to 4.8 (32) win to send them through to the AFLW finals.

The Demons, who led by four goals at half-time, held off a second-half comeback from Fremantle to progress to the finals.

Magee was named on the interchange while Goldrick started the tie where she picked up a hamstring injury. McEvoy was listed as an emergency player.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

There was one other Round 8 game down for decision in the AFLW on Sunday. The Adelaide Crows also secured a spot in the finals with a 56-point win against the Western Bulldogs.