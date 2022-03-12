Kelly scores first goal of the season, Goldrick helps Melbourne to top of table

File photo of Grace Kelly of the Eagles.

GRACE KELLY SCORED her first goal of the AFLW season but her West Coast Eagles fell to a 39-point loss to North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos.

The Mayo star’s sister Niamh was among their best performers for the Eagles in their final game of the season.

West Coast, who also have Tipperary native Aisling McCarthy in their ranks, finished bottom of the AFLW ladder.

SHES GOT SPEED TO BURN @grace_kelly94 has kicked her FIRST GOAL of the season in @eaglesaflw Round 10 clash with North Melbourne 💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/yG73U2GapQ — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) March 12, 2022

Elsewhere today, Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick helped Melbourne hold on to a 34-33 victory over Carlton to secure a home preliminary final in two weeks.

It leaves Melbourne top of the AFLW ladder ahead of Adelaide Crows’ final game of the home-and-away season tomorrow Both Melbourne and Adelaide will head straight to the preliminary finals on the weekend of 26/27 March.

Ailish Considine’s side face St Kilda on Sunday at 2.10am Irish time.