Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 12 March 2022
Advertisement

Kelly scores first goal of the season, Goldrick helps Melbourne to top of table

There was round 10 action in the AFLW today.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 10:14 AM
41 minutes ago 412 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5708951
File photo of Grace Kelly of the Eagles.
Image: AAP/PA Images
File photo of Grace Kelly of the Eagles.
File photo of Grace Kelly of the Eagles.
Image: AAP/PA Images

GRACE KELLY SCORED her first goal of the AFLW season but her West Coast Eagles fell to a 39-point loss to North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos.

The Mayo star’s sister Niamh was among their best performers for the Eagles in their final game of the season.

West Coast, who also have Tipperary native Aisling McCarthy in their ranks, finished bottom of the AFLW ladder.  

Elsewhere today, Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick helped Melbourne hold on to a 34-33 victory over Carlton to secure a home preliminary final in two weeks.

It leaves Melbourne top of the AFLW ladder ahead of Adelaide Crows’ final game of the home-and-away season tomorrow  Both Melbourne and Adelaide will head straight to the preliminary finals on the weekend of 26/27 March.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Ailish Considine’s side face St Kilda on Sunday at 2.10am Irish time.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie