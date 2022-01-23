Staunton, Tighe and Sheridan on target as 14th Irish player features in 2022 AFLW

Cora Staunton (file pic). Source: AAP/PA Images

CORA STAUNTON KICKED another goal in the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] overnight, though her Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants side fell to a defeat.

Staunton, 40, grabbed her fifth goal of the season in Round Three, though it was her fellow Mayowoman, Aileen Gilroy, whose side came out on top in a 7.12 (54) to 4.3 (27) win for North Melbourne.

Still think what Cora Staunton's doing goes a tad underappreciated. Five goals this season while running herself into the ground and living off scraps. It is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/hMPbi6mHJz — Maurice Brosnan (@m_brosnan) January 23, 2022

Gilroy impressed with 16 disposals, 13 kicks and three marks for North, while Cork great Bríd Stack featured once again for the Giants at Arden Street Oval.



Injury had ruled Stack out for the entirety of the 2021 season, and it did likewise for Áine Tighe, who also missed 2020 due to a series of knee setbacks.

But the Leitrim woman continued her solid start to the new campaign as she kicked her first AFLW goal for Fremantle Dockers in their win over Richmond Tigers yesterday.

“WENT A LONG WAY AROUND”



She sure did! Amazing to see @ainetighe score her FIRST AFLW GOAL today for @freodockersAFLW



It was only a matter of time! 💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/2lCZyHqEqF — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) January 22, 2022

“Áine took a nice mark,” Freo head coach Trent Cooper said afterwards. “I’ve never been as confident about a first goal-scorer from a pocket kicks like that because that’s her natural Gaelic kick.

“I’ve seen her do a lot of that with the round ball, so that was like shelling peas for her with the footy. It was good to see.”

Tighe shone throughout, contributing eight disposals and five marks in another solid showing.

Also on Saturday, Clare’s Ailish Considine made her first appearance of the season as Adelaide Crows enjoyed a comprehensive win over West Coast Eagles. Considine’s involvement means all 14 Irish players on the books of AFLW clubs have played a part so far this season.

Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy and Mayo’s Grace Kelly lined out for West Coast, while Kelly’s sister, Niamh, was late withdrawal. Considine finished with seven disposals, and McCarthy impressed with a massive 18.

There was joy also for Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee, whose Melbourne side were 41-point winners over St Kilda.

On Friday, Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan added another goal to her 2022 tally, as she and Sarah Rowe of Mayo helped Collingwood maintain their 100% record with a 11-point win over Geelong Cats.

Rowe’s Green and Red team-mate Rachel Kearns was on the losing side, though continued her bright start to life in the league; this crunching tackle on Rowe a definite highlight:

Sarah Rowe tried to sell the candy but Rachel Kearns had other ideas 😤#AFLW | #AFLWPride | #AFLWCatsPies pic.twitter.com/0eU4mvfOHO — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) January 21, 2022

Sheridan’s goal was the first of Round Three, or Pride Round, a celebration of diversity and inclusivity within the game and community as teams donned LGBTQI+ inspired guernsies.

Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions face Carlton on Tuesday, after the reigning champions had their start to the season derailed by Covid-19.

While Adelaide, Fremantle, Melbourne and Collingwood have won all their games so far, the Crows sit top of the table, which you can see here>

Round Three results

North Melbourne 7.12 (54) GWS Giants 4.3 (27)

Richmond Tigers 7.5 (47) Fremantle Dockers 11.11 (77)

Melbourne 9.10 (64) St Kilda 3.5 (23)

West Coast Eagles 1.3 (9) Adelaide Crows 6.6 (42)

Geelong Cats 3.6 (24) Collingwood 5.5 (35)

Fixture: Brisbane Lions v Carlton Blues, Tuesday, 8.10am Irish time

Irish players involved in the 2022 AFLW season

Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions / Tipperary)

Aisling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles / Tipperary)

Grace Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)

Niamh Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)

Aileen Gilroy (North Melbourne / Mayo)

Rachel Kearns (Geelong Cats / Mayo)

Sarah Rowe (Collingwood / Mayo)

Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood / Cavan)

Cora Staunton (GWS Giants / Mayo)

Bríd Stack (GWS Giants / Cork)

Áine Tighe (Fremantle / Leitrim)

Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne / Dublin)

Lauren Magee (Melbourne / Dublin)

Ailish Considine (Clare / Adelaide Crows)

Alongside TG4′s weekend coverage on Saturday (5.15pm) and Sunday (11.15am), you can stream every game live on the AFL Women’s official app and the AFL Live app.