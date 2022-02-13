Niamh Kelly scores again but Rowe and Sheridan help Collingwood come out on top

Niamh Kelly in action against Sarah Rowe in a previous meeting between the sides.

NIAMH KELLY KICKED her second goal in three games, but it was her Mayo team-mate Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan of Cavan who were on the winning side as Collingwood got back on track against West Coast Eagles.

The Pies steadied themselves and got back to winning ways with a 24-point victory in Round Six, having lost back-to-back clashes before their trip to Mineral Resources Park.

Described as “dangerous” throughout, Kelly was named among West Coast’s best on the ground; her goal capping another impressive individual performance. Her sister, Grace, also lined out for the Eagles, while Tipperary ace Aisling McCarthy watched from afar, having recently had her season ended due to injury.

Rowe was also named among Collingwood’s best players, the Green and Red star playing a central role as her side restored hope to its finals charge with an important win.

THEIR SPEED IS THEIR WEAPON @NiamhK090 pounces for a brilliant GOAL against Collingwood- her 2nd in 2 Games for @eaglesaflw 💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/zVgLSKWKer — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) February 13, 2022

There was disappointment elsewhere for Ailish Considine’s Adelaide Crows, as Western Bulldogs produced the upset of the season.

The Dogs – the former side of McCarthy – hung on for an incredible one-point win after a frenzied finish at Adelaide, condemning the 2019 champions and 2021 runners-up to their first defeat of the campaign.

After a two-goal performance last weekend, Clare native Considine lined out at half forward for the Crows.

And Orla O’Dwyer again starred as her reigning Premiership champions Brisbane Lions survived a massive scare against a spirited St Kilda side.

The Tipperary multi-sport star continued her strong season, and was named among the best on the ground again as Brisbane finished up five-point winners.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Aileen Gilroy’s North Melbourne, Áine Tighe’s Fremantle and Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee’s Melbourne yesterday.

Round Six Results

Friday 11 February

Gold Coast 7.7 (49) Geelong Cats 6.2 (38)

Saturday 12 February

Richmond Tigers 2.6 (18) North Melbourne 5.7 (37)

Melbourne 6.8 (44) GWS Giants 1.1 (7)

Fremantle Dockers 7.9 (51) Carlton 1.3 (9)

Sunday 13 February

West Coast Eagles 3.4 (22) Collingwood 7.4 (46)

Adelaide Crows 7.6 (48) Western Bulldogs 8.1 (49)

St Kilda 4.2 (26) Brisbane Lions 3.13 (31)

2022 AFLW ladder

Source: AFLW.

Irish players involved in the 2022 AFLW season