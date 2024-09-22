Advertisement
Aishling Moloney celebrates a goal for Geelong Cats. Alamy Stock Photo
AFLW

'Magnificent' Moloney kicks four goals, Irish duo help Adelaide stay unbeaten

In all, there are 33 Irish players on the books of AFLW clubs this season.
2.01pm, 22 Sep 2024
AISHLING MOLONEY KICKED a career-best four goals in the standout Irish story in the AFLW this weekend. 

Tipperary star Moloney led the way as Geelong Cats enjoyed their first win of the season yesterday, crushing Gold Coast Suns on a scoreline of 5.6 (96) to 4.3 (27).

“Magnificent” Moloney was lauded by her club afterwards. “What a day it was for Aishling Moloney,” their match report read. “The Irishwoman kicked a career-high four goals and put together a highlight reel some players would be happy with throughout a career.

“Her first goal set up the day, storming across the 50m arc, taking two bounces and then snapping over her left shoulder after a moment of hesitation. Her third and fourth goals – both in the third term – also came following running bounces and composed finishes.”

Offaly dual star Kate Kenny was also on target for the Cats, for whom Rachel Kearns and Anna Rose Kennedy also featured. Niamh McLaughlin, Lauren McConville, Clara Fitzpatrick and Cara McCrossan were on the losing side.

This morning, Donegal multi-sport talent Amy Boyle Carr enjoyed a winning debut for Adelaide Crows. They beat Essendon 9.8 (62) to 4.5 (29) to remain the only unbeaten team in the league.

Mayo’s Niamh Kelly kicked two goals for the Crows, while Carr — an inter-county star and capped Irish football international — recorded seven disposals and two tackles.

Leitrim’s Aine Tighe was also among the Irish goalscorers this weekend as Fremantle Dockers defeated Melbourne Demons.

In all, there are 33 Irish players on the books of AFLW clubs this season.

