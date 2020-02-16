This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 16 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two on target as Cavan star's first goal the highlight of big weekend for Irish in Oz

Aishling Sheridan and Clare’s Ailish Considine both chipped in with goals Down Under.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 2:45 PM
38 minutes ago 1,330 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5009166

aflw Aishling Sheridan and Ailish Considine were on target for Collingwood and Adelaide Crows. Source: PA Images.

CAVAN STAR AISHLING Sheridan has kicked her first competitive Aussie Rules goal in Collingwood’s first-ever win over old rivals Carlton. 

Sheridan and Mayo’s Sarah Rowe helped the Pies make it two wins from two in the 2020 Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season, after the club tasted victory just once in the 2019 campaign.

Collingwood inflicted a 15-point win on the Blues, for whom Fermanagh native Joanne Doonan was lining out for. 

Sheridan starred for her side, booting home at the start of the second quarter and finishing with three marks and 14 disposals at Ikon Park.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Clare’s Ailish Considine kicked a goal for defending champions Adelaide Crows as they produced a massive fourth-quarter comeback to beat St Kilda.

The Crows trailed for almost the entire game, before they staged a dramatic fightback and pulled a 13-point victory out of the bag. It comes as their first win of the 2020 season.

Down native Clara Fitzpatrick was excellent for St Kilda, but there was bad news for the former ladies football star as she was stretchered off in the final quarter. Fitzpatrick went to ground after a superb mark.

Dublin 2019 All-Star forward Niamh McEvoy made her competitive debut for Melbourne FC, after missing round one through illness. 

The St Sylvester’s player and fellow Dubliner Sinéad Goldrick were instrumental for the Dees as they were 20-point winners over Western Bulldogs.

The Sky Blue duo earned early-season silverware as Melbourne took home the Hampson-Hardeman Cup, and continued their 100% start to the 2020 season.

melbourne Goldrick and McEvoy with their Melbourne side. Source: Melbourne FC.

Tipperary midfielder Aisling McCarthy again led the way for the Bulldogs after her stunning performance last time out, while Donegal’s Katy Herron also lined out at VU Whitten Oval. 

Mayo star Aileen Gilroy enjoyed North Melbourne’s big win over Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants; their first of the season. 

North — where Galway’s Mairéad Seoighe is also on the books — were 18-point winners over Cora Staunton and Yvonne Bonner’s GWS. 

Elsewhere, Louth All-Ireland winning captain Kate Flood helped Fremantle to a 45-point win over crosstown rivals West Coast Eagles in front of 35,185 fans at Optus Stadium.

Undefeated Freo’s experience shone through as they saw off newcomers West Coast — Mayo Sister Act Niamh and Grace Kelly’s side. 

Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer’s winning start to life at Brisbane Lions continued with a 19-point win over Geelong, while Gold Coast beat Richmond in the one game of the weekend without Irish interest.

There are 18 Irishwomen on the books Down Under, but Leitrim forward Áine Tighe has been ruled out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie