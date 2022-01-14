Dublin duo help Melbourne make it two wins from two

DUBLIN DUO SINÉAD Goldrick and Lauren Magee helped Melbourne FC make it back-to-back wins in the 2022 Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] with a 16-point victory over Richmond in Round Two.

Goldrick and Magee were among a group unavailable for Round One under the AFL’s Health and Safety protocols, and watched the Dees’ comprehensive win at Western Bulldogs from home.

But the multiple All-Ireland winners lined out together in the half-back line this morning, for their first appearances of 2022.

1,517 fans watched on at the Swinburne Centre as history was made; the two sides facing off there for the first time in AFLW history.

A five-goal second term ultimately saw the Dees prevail and make it seven wins from their last eight games, despite plenty of fight from a much-improved Richmond side.

Before the game, Goldrick said it felt “really good” to be back on the track this week, though was “nervous and excited” after her own long pre-season.

“I think there were four of us that were out [due to Health and Safety protocols],” she said. “We’re really lucky that it was just the seven days and we were able to return to training. Just really grateful that we have the medical staff here, ensuring we hit all the steps.”

With six more games to come in the AFLW across tomorrow and Sunday, plenty more Irish involvement will follow.

(11 of the 14 players from these shores involved played last weekend — Adelaide Crows’ Clarewoman Ailish Considine was the other absentee alongside Goldrick and Magee.)

Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan and Mayo star Sarah Rowe are both named in Collingwood’s matchday squad to face St Kilda tomorrow. After strong showings last weekend, Sheridan starts in the half-forward line, with Rowe on the interchange bench.

Fellow Green and Red ace Rachel Kearns is also confirmed to start for Geelong against Carlton, with the Saturday teams announced today.

News on Sunday’s will follow in due course, though uncertainty still reigns over the clash of Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions and Western Bulldogs.

AFLW Round Two fixtures

*all in Irish time

Friday

Richmond 6.2 (38) Melbourne 8.6 (54)

Saturday

Collingwood v St Kilda, 4.10am

Brisbane Lions v Western Bulldogs, TBD

Geelong Cats v Carlton, 8.10am

Sunday

West Coast v Gold Coast, 1.40am

Adelaide Crows v North Melbourne, 4.10am

Fremantle v Greater Western Sydney Giants, 6.10am

Irish players involved in the 2022 AFLW season

Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions / Tipperary)

Aisling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles / Tipperary)

Grace Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)

Niamh Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)

Aileen Gilroy (North Melbourne / Mayo)

Rachel Kearns (Geelong Cats / Mayo)

Sarah Rowe (Collingwood / Mayo)

Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood / Cavan)

Cora Staunton (GWS Giants / Mayo)

Bríd Stack (GWS Giants / Cork)

Áine Tighe (Fremantle / Leitrim)

Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne / Dublin)

Lauren Magee (Melbourne / Dublin)

Ailish Considine (Clare / Adelaide Crows)

Alongside TG4′s coverage on Saturday (5.15pm) and Sunday (11.15am), you can stream every game live on the AFL Women’s official app and the AFL Live app.