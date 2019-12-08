This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bristol City striker thanks fans for messages of support following death of two-year-old daughter

Benik Afobe’s daughter, Amora, passed away earlier this month.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 10:44 PM
Benik Afobe (file pic).
Image: PA Images.
Image: PA Images.

BRISTOL CITY STRIKER Benik Afobe has thanked fans for their support following the death of his two-year-old daughter Amora.

Afobe earlier this month announced that his daughter had passed away following a severe infection, and has thanked those who have offered their condolences to the family.

The former Arsenal man issued an emotional statement thanking those who paid their support to the family over the past couple of days.

“I’ve had to come off private on Instagram to personally make a public statement,” it read.

“On the behalf of Lois, my family and myself, I would like to say thank you to everyone who has messaged or prayed about the death of our baby girl Amora nine days ago.

“The support we have received is something we will never forget and it means the world to us.

“You’ve all given us hope and showed the world can come together at times like this and we can all be one.

“Not many know but Amora has a one-year-old sister called Alba and we will be strong for her and Amora now lives inside her little sisters heart and will drive her to grow up and be bold and brave like her older sister was.

We trust in our Lord Jesus Christ and when we are weak he comforts us. He will protect the family and gives us strength always.

“We want to bounce back and show people that even when we are grieving, we can make a comeback and be strong and never quit in anything you want to do or become.

“I wish I could reply to every person that has messaged me to tell everyone how much it means to us all from the bottom of our hearts.

“Thank you to every football club who posted a message and for the world for being there for us.

“God bless you all. Love Afobe family.”

The 26-year-old is currently on loan from fellow Championship side Stoke City, but has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in September.

