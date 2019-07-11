Africa Cup of Nations favourites dump out Ivory Coast on penalties

AFRICA CUP OF Nations title favourites Algeria defeated the Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties in Suez today to set up a semi-final showdown with Nigeria.
The quarter-final finished 1-1 after extra time with Sofiane Feghouli giving Algeria a 20th-minute lead that was cancelled by Jonathan Kodjia on 62 minutes.
In the shootout, Youcef Belaili struck the woodwork when he had a chance to clinch victory for Algeria, then Ivory Coast captain Serey Die hit the same post and his team were eliminated.
Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final results:
Algeria 1 (Feghouli 20) Ivory Coast 1 (Kodjia 62) aet
Algeria win 4-3 on penalties
Playing later
Madagascar v Tunisia (2000 Irish time)
Played Wednesday
Senegal 1 (Gueye 70) Benin 0
At Cairo International Stadium
Nigeria 2 (Chukwueze 27, Troost-Ekong 89) South Africa 1 (Zungu 71)
