Africa Cup of Nations favourites dump out Ivory Coast on penalties

AFRICA CUP OF Nations title favourites Algeria defeated the Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties in Suez today to set up a semi-final showdown with Nigeria.

The quarter-final finished 1-1 after extra time with Sofiane Feghouli giving Algeria a 20th-minute lead that was cancelled by Jonathan Kodjia on 62 minutes.

In the shootout, Youcef Belaili struck the woodwork when he had a chance to clinch victory for Algeria, then Ivory Coast captain Serey Die hit the same post and his team were eliminated.

Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final results:

Algeria 1 (Feghouli 20) Ivory Coast 1 (Kodjia 62) aet

Algeria win 4-3 on penalties

Playing later

Madagascar v Tunisia (2000 Irish time)

Played Wednesday

Senegal 1 (Gueye 70) Benin 0

At Cairo International Stadium

Nigeria 2 (Chukwueze 27, Troost-Ekong 89) South Africa 1 (Zungu 71)