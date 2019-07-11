This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Africa Cup of Nations favourites dump out Ivory Coast on penalties

Algeria set up a semi-final showdown with Nigeria.

By AFP Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 8:23 PM
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

AFRICA CUP OF Nations title favourites Algeria defeated the Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties in Suez today to set up a semi-final showdown with Nigeria.

The quarter-final finished 1-1 after extra time with Sofiane Feghouli giving Algeria a 20th-minute lead that was cancelled by Jonathan Kodjia on 62 minutes.

In the shootout, Youcef Belaili struck the woodwork when he had a chance to clinch victory for Algeria, then Ivory Coast captain Serey Die hit the same post and his team were eliminated.

More to follow

Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final results:

Algeria 1 (Feghouli 20) Ivory Coast 1 (Kodjia 62) aet

Algeria win 4-3 on penalties

Playing later

Madagascar v Tunisia (2000 Irish time)

Played Wednesday

Senegal 1 (Gueye 70) Benin 0

At Cairo International Stadium

Nigeria 2 (Chukwueze 27, Troost-Ekong 89) South Africa 1 (Zungu 71)

