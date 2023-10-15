After major referee drama, Down county final goes ahead

EXTRAORDINARY SCENES here in Newry, as the Down county final between Kilcoo and Burren is set to go ahead after a number of refereeing debacles.

Initially, Paul Faloon, who is on the National Referee’s panel, was set to officiate. However, Kilcoo lodged an appeal that went through the Down county board’s hearing committee with an objection. When that was turned down, they took it to the Disputes’ Resolution Authority. On Saturday morning, that was turned down.

Advertisement

However, Faloon withdrew his services, and Down had reportedly secured the services of All-Ireland final referee David Gough. As a colleague of Faloon, it is believed that after consideration, the Meath man then also withdrew.

Now, with the game set to be thrown up with a 2.15pm start and broadcast live by TG4, Down have appointed Brian Higgins from the Annaclone club.

Higgins is believed to have secured the permission of Faloon, and was the stand-in referee for the final. The rest of the refereeing team, Colm Gribben and Mark Turley are also going to take part.

A further twist has emerged with Niall Branagan missing out on the decider after a red card in the semi-final win over Clonduff. Kilcoo were unsuccessful in their appeal to have him cleared.

Down officials had a crowd of hundreds outside the gates of Pairc Esler at lunchtime, refusing to open the gates until they had secured a referee to take charge.