After uproar, Raith loan striker back to former club

David Goodwillie’s signing provoked an outcry among Rovers fans.

By AFP Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 5:04 PM
David Goodwillie (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SCOTTISH THIRD-TIER club Clyde announced on Tuesday they had signed controversial former Scotland striker David Goodwillie on loan from Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

Goodwillie, 32, was found by a civil court in 2017 to have raped a woman.

He joined Championship club Raith during the January transfer window, a move that provoked an outcry among Rovers fans.

Former British prime minister Gordon Brown, a longstanding Raith supporter, said he “cannot support this signing” and the captain of the club’s women’s team quit in protest.

Bestselling author Val McDermid, whose name is on the second division club’s shirts and one of their stands, withdrew her support and sponsorship.

In response to the backlash, Raith said Goodwillie would not play for them as they reviewed the composition of their board.

But he will be back in action for Clyde, with a club statement on Tuesday saying: “Following an initial approach by Raith Rovers, and subsequent agreement between the two clubs, we can confirm that David Goodwillie has returned to Broadwood on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season.

“This enables David to return to first-team activities including training and playing and, in doing so, continue his career in football at the current time.”

A Raith statement said: “The club can confirm that we have agreed terms with Clyde FC for a loan arrangement for David Goodwillie until the end of the current season.

“We would like to thank Clyde FC for their co-operation.”

– © AFP 2022

