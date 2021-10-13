Membership : Access or Sign Up
World 10,000m medallist Agnes Tirop found dead at home aged 25

Athletics Kenya say the runner was discovered in the western town of Iten.

KENYAN DOUBLE WORLD 10,000m bronze medallist and 2015 world cross county champion Agnes Tirop has died, athletics officials said on Wednesday. 

Tirop, 25, who finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics and was a fast-rising Kenyan female athlete, was found dead at her home in the high altitude training town of Iten in western Kenya.

Kenyan police are reported to be investigating the circumstances of her death.

 ”Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track,” Athletics Kenya said in a statement.

Just last month, Tirop set a new world record in a women’s-only 10km road race in Germany.

© – AFP, 2021

