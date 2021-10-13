Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 13 October 2021
'Athletics has lost one of its brightest young stars' - tributes paid to the late Agnes Tirop

Thomas Bach and Sebastian Coe led the tributes to the two-time world bronze medallist.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Oct 2021
THOMAS BACH AND Sebastian Coe led the tributes to two-time world bronze medallist Agnes Tirop, who was found dead at her home in Kenya at the age of 25.

Tirop finished fourth in the 5,000m at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and collected world championship bronze over 10,000m in 2017 and 2019.

Describing Tirop as “a young and bright talent”, International Olympic Committee president Bach added: “Her performances at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 gave hope and inspiration to so many people. My thoughts go to the Kenyan Olympic community and especially to her friends and family.”

Coe, the president of World Athletics, said: “Athletics has lost one of its brightest young stars in the most tragic circumstances.

“This is a terrible blow to the entire athletics community, but especially to her family, her friends and Athletics Kenya and I send them all our most heartfelt condolences.”

Athletics Kenya confirmed the news earlier on Wednesday, saying it was working to discover more details about Tirop’s death.

“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track,” Athletics Kenya said in a statement.

“Just last month, she broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany, timing 30:01.

“We pray that God may grant strength to family and friends at this difficult time.”

