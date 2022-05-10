Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 10 May 2022
Advertisement

London Irish hooker cited for alleged hair-pull on World Cup-winner Eben Etzebeth

The incident supposedly took place during the European Challenge Cup quarter-final.

By AFP Tuesday 10 May 2022, 6:22 PM
47 minutes ago 1,223 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5760231
London Irish's Agustin Creevy.
Image: PA
London Irish's Agustin Creevy.
London Irish's Agustin Creevy.
Image: PA

LONDON IRISH HOOKER Agustin Creevy has been cited for allegedly pulling South African World Cup-winner Eben Etzebeth’s hair during a European Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Toulon on Sunday.

A statement issued by tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said: “Creevy is alleged to have pulled the hair of the RC Toulon second-row, Eben Etzebeth, in the 35th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.27 — a player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.”

French club Toulon won 19-18, with former Argentina captain Creevy, 37, facing a hearing on Wednesday.

Toulon will now play Saracens, another English side, in this weekend’s semi-finals.

– © AFP 2022

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie