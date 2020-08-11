This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Argentina's most-capped player Creevy joins London Irish

The 35-year-old hooker, a former Pumas captain, was sold on the move after speaking to Declan Kidney.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 12:06 PM
Creevy celebrates defeating Ireland at the 2015 World Cup.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Creevy celebrates defeating Ireland at the 2015 World Cup.
Creevy celebrates defeating Ireland at the 2015 World Cup.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

FORMER ARGENTINA CAPTAIN Agustin Creevy has signed for English Premiership club London Irish, declaring he cannot wait to “get stuck in”.

The 35-year-old hooker, presently the most capped Puma of all time with 89 Test appearances, has played in England before with Worcester Warriors from 2013-15.

That followed a spell in France with Biarritz, Clermont and Montpellier and more recently he played Super Rugby with Jaguares, helping them to the 2019 final.

“I am looking forward to joining London Irish and playing in England once again,” Creevy said in a club statement.

Declan (Kidney, the club’s director of rugby) spoke very highly of the club, the people and the direction they want to go.

“I can’t wait to join up with my teammates and to get stuck in.”

Kidney — Ireland’s Six Nations Grand Slam winning coach in 2009 — said two-time World Cup finals veteran Creevy’s experience would be invaluable for the club.

Creevy adds to the cosmopolitan feel at a club comprising players of 10 different nationalities.

“Agustin comes to London Irish with a fantastic amount of club and international experience,” said Kidney.

“Hopefully he can help to continue the journey that the club is on.”

Creevy is available to play immediately for London Irish who like their rivals will resume the Premiership campaign — interrupted in mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown — this weekend.

London Irish are presently eighth in the table with nine matches remaining but only seven points off the end of season play-off places.

They resume away at Bath, who are sixth two points better off than London Irish, on Saturday.

© – AFP 2020 

