One of Daniel Wiffen's main Olympic rivals is now a major doubt for Paris

TUNISIA’S OLYMPIC CHAMPION Ahmed Hafnaoui, who was set to be one of Daniel Wiffen’s major rivals in the pool this summer, is unsure if he will be fit to compete in Paris.

Hafnaoui is the reigning Olympic 400m freestyle champion, and also won the 800m and 1500m free titles at the 2023 world championships — before Ireland’s Wiffen succeeded him to take both world titles in 2024.

Advertisement

“I’m currently suffering from an injury, and I don’t know whether or not I will participate in the Olympics,” the 21-year-old said, but did not give details of the injury.

Mehrez Boussayene, head of the Tunisian Olympic Committee, said “nothing is confirmed”, adding the swimmer had a “developing injury”.

“More than just medals, we seek above all the well-being of this young man who brought us so much joy,” said Boussayene. “He will have other world competitions.”

If Hafnaoui swims in Paris this summer, he has a chance to match Tunisia’s top Olympic swimmer Oussama Mellouli, who won two golds and a bronze over the 2008 and 2012 Games.

– © AFP 2024