This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mullinalaghta dream dies in Thurles as 14-man Dr Crokes book All-Ireland final spot

The Kerry champions prevailed despite a red card for Johnny Buckley on Saturday.

By Conor Kane Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 5:20 PM
45 minutes ago 4,991 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4497446
Dr. Crokes goalkeeper Shane Murphy celebrates winning a free.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dr. Crokes goalkeeper Shane Murphy celebrates winning a free.
Dr. Crokes goalkeeper Shane Murphy celebrates winning a free.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dr Crokes (Kerry) 0-18,

Mullinalaghta (Longford) 2-7

Conor Kane Reports from Thurles

A TYPICALLY PROLIFIC attacking display by Dr Crokes brought the Mullinalaghta dream to an end at Semple Stadium and put the Kerry champions into another All-Ireland club final on St Patrick’s Day.

Tony Brosnan with six points and Kieran O’Leary with four led the way for Crokes while Gavin White put in a roving display from centre-back and was named man of the match at the end.

But Mullinalaghta made it more difficult for Dr Crokes than most other opponents this season and came into the game with their tails up.

Donal McEligott and Micheal Burns Mullinalaghta's Donal McEligott and Micheal Burns of Dr. Crokes. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

They started well and registered their first goal when Gary Rogers calmly dispatched a penalty after Dónal McElligott was taken down.

The Kerry champions hit their stride shortly afterwards, Tony Brosnan settling the nerves with some nicely taken scores, but were hit by a double blow as the match moved into its second quarter.

Jayson Matthews fisted the ball to the net after an initial James McGivney effort was well blocked by Shane Murphy.

Then, from the kick-out, Dr Crokes were cut to 14 men when Johnny Buckley was red-carded for an illegal challenge.

But Crokes hit five in a row in the subsequent minutes to move into the lead, Brosnan the conductor of that attacking orchestra which has been racking up big scores in most games this season, and at half-time it was 0-11 to 2-3 in favour of the 2017 winners.

Shane Doolan celebrates with his nephew Alex Doolan Shane Doolan celebrates with his nephew Alex Doolan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

They got five more in a row after the break and looked to be cruising to Croke Park on March 17th but the Longford side stuck at it and three points towards the end of the third quarter brought them back to within four as they made the extra man count.

Another goal would have made things very interesting and they almost had one too in the 45th minute, Aidan McElligott getting to a high ball and fisting towards the corner but Shane Murphy was equal to it and deflected it out of play, allowing Crokes to play out the final minutes with some degree of comfort.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: Tony Brosnan 0-6 (4 frees), Kieran O’Leary 0-4, David Shaw 0-3, Daithí Casey 0-2 (1 free), Micheál Burns 0-1, Gavin O’Shea 0-1, Brian Looney 0-1.

Scorers for Mullinalaghta: David McGivney 0-5 (4 frees), Gary Rogers 1-0 (penalty), Jayson Matthews 1-0), Brendan Fox 0-1.

Dr Crokes

1. Shane Murphy

2. John Paye
3. Michael Moloney
4. Fionn Fitzgerald

5. David O’Leary
6. Gavin White
7. Shane Doolan

8. Johnny Buckley
9. Daithí Casey

10. Micheál Burns
11. Gavin O’Shea
12. Brian Looney

15. Tony Brosnan
14. Kieran O’Leary
18. David Shaw

Substitutes:

19. Micheál Potts for S Doolan (34m)
17. Alan O’Sullivan for D O’Leary (49m)
13. Colm Cooper for G O’Shea (50m)
22. Eoin Brosnan for M Burns (57m)
20. Jordan Kiely for T Brosnan (60m)

Mullinalaghta

1. Patrick Rogers

2. Simon Cadam
3. Patrick Fox
4. Conan Brady

7. Dónal McElligott
6. Shane Mulligan
8. David McGivney

5. Francis Mulligan
15. Aidan McElligott

9. John Keegan
10. Gary Rogers
11. James McGivney

12. Brendan Fox
14. Rian Brady
13. Jayson Matthews

Substitutes:

18. Michael Cunningham for F Mulligan (27m)
19. Conor McElligott for B Fox (57m)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor Kane
@Conorkane1974
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    Ronaldo and Dybala on target as Juventus go 14 points clear against Frosinone
    IRELAND
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach
    HURLING
    Midleton CBS end 13-year wait for Dr Harty Cup glory with final win over CBC Cork
    Midleton CBS end 13-year wait for Dr Harty Cup glory with final win over CBC Cork
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie