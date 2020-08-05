This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Advertisement
Cork jockey Coleman sidelined until October following nasty fall

Coleman fractured his humerus during racing at Southwell last week.

By Press Association Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 3:53 PM
1 hour ago 503 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5168578
Jockey Aidan Coleman has fractured his arm (file photo).
Image: PA
AIDAN COLEMAN WILL be out of action until October having fractured his arm in a fall  on 30 July.

The Cork jockey was riding Dieg Man for Neil Mulholland in a handicap chase at Southwell when falling at the second-last.

Writing on his website, www.aidan-coleman.com, he said: “Unfortunately, I fractured my humerus at Southwell last week after a fall.

“I’ve had plenty of contact with BHA doctor Jerry Hill and my specialist Geoff Graham, who have both been amazing, and after my scan they have told me to expect a 10- to 12-week break before I can go back racing.

“It’s obviously not ideal with the season starting off so well with some good early momentum following the coronavirus lockdown, but injuries are part of the job and every jockey has been there before.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Oaksey House in Lambourn as soon as possible to start my rehabilitation and I’m then looking forward to returning in October.”

Press Association

