Friday 3 December 2021
Galway's 2017 All-Ireland winner retires from inter-county hurling after 13 seasons

The Gort defender has called time on his career with the Tribesmen.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 3 Dec 2021, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

GALWAY DEFENDER AIDAN Harte has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling after 13 seasons.

Harte was a member of the side that captured the 2017 All-Ireland SHC title where Galway ended a 29-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy.

The Gort clubman has been a consistent fixture in the Galway team throughout his career.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Galway at senior level for 13 seasons,” Harte said in a statement today. “This is something I never took for granted. Unfortunately, it has also taken its toll on the body and therefore the time has come for me to turn the page.

“I would sincerely like to thank in particular my family Josie, Karen and Aileen, girlfriend Camilla, close friends, coaches, teammates, medical and backroom staff for all their support. I would also like to acknowledge the huge role my club Gort has played in my development as a hurler and a person.

“Being in a position to share the field with and against some of the greatest players to ever play the game along with getting the chance to showcase our sport worldwide has provided with me memories I will forever cherish and making many great friends during those times.

“With the ongoing time and commitment involved intercounty I cannot thank the GPA enough. They provided me with numerous opportunities off the field in order to progress my career which has been aided considerably by my past and present employers through their understanding and cohesion in certain situations. 

“The Galway supporters have always been phenomenal, making huge sacrifices to support us on our journey. Now I look forward to being once again, willing on the current management team and players to every success in 2022 and beyond.”

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

