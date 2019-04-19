This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenage Irish striker 'gutted' to be ruled out of Scottish Cup final against Celtic

Hearts youngster Aidan Keena won’t play again this season after picking up an injury.

By Paul Dollery Friday 19 Apr 2019, 8:08 PM
Aidan Keena (left) playing for Hearts in last weekend's semi-final win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Aidan Keena (left) playing for Hearts in last weekend's semi-final win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
AIDAN KEENA HAS expressed his disappointment after learning that an injury will rule him out for the rest of Hearts’ season, which is set to culminate with a Scottish Cup final showdown against Celtic at Hampden Park next month.

The 19-year-old Irish striker started for Hearts in their 3-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in last weekend’s semi-final.

Despite having to be substituted in the second half when he injured his knee, Keena initially seemed hopeful of making a swift recovery. 

“I can’t wait for [the final],” he said earlier this week. “Hopefully I get to play. I haven’t started too many games but it was good to get the start on Saturday and hopefully I’ve done enough to keep my place.”

However, Hearts manager Craig Levein has told the Edinburgh Evening News that Keena won’t play again this season as the cartilage injury will require surgery.

The Westmeath native, who joined Hearts from St Patrick’s Athletic in August 2017, tweeted today: “Gutted but will be back stronger.”

Celtic are likely to be bidding for a third consecutive domestic treble when they face Hearts on 25 May. 

