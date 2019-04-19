Teenage Irish striker 'gutted' to be ruled out of Scottish Cup final against Celtic

Aidan Keena (left) playing for Hearts in last weekend's semi-final win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Aidan Keena (left) playing for Hearts in last weekend's semi-final win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

AIDAN KEENA HAS expressed his disappointment after learning that an injury will rule him out for the rest of Hearts’ season, which is set to culminate with a Scottish Cup final showdown against Celtic at Hampden Park next month.

The 19-year-old Irish striker started for Hearts in their 3-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in last weekend’s semi-final.

Despite having to be substituted in the second half when he injured his knee, Keena initially seemed hopeful of making a swift recovery.

“I can’t wait for [the final],” he said earlier this week. “Hopefully I get to play. I haven’t started too many games but it was good to get the start on Saturday and hopefully I’ve done enough to keep my place.”

However, Hearts manager Craig Levein has told the Edinburgh Evening News that Keena won’t play again this season as the cartilage injury will require surgery.

The Westmeath native, who joined Hearts from St Patrick’s Athletic in August 2017, tweeted today: “Gutted but will be back stronger.”

Celtic are likely to be bidding for a third consecutive domestic treble when they face Hearts on 25 May.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: