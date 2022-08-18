Membership : Access or Sign Up
LOI's top goalscorer claims Player of the Month award for July

Aidan Keena has 11 Premier Division goals so far this season.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,147 Views 0 Comments
Keena with his award at the Showgrounds.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

JULY’S SSE AIRTRICITY/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award has gone to Aidan Keena of Sligo Rovers.

The 23-year-old began the month by scoring two goals against Shelbourne, and he also found the back of the net away to Bala Town and Motherwell during the Bit O’Red’s Europa Conference League run. 

Keena beat St Patrick’s Athletic goalkeeper Joseph Anang and Shamrock Rovers forward Rory Gaffney in the voting, to claim the award for the second time this season. 

He is currently the Premier Division’s top scorer with 11 goals.

“It’s brilliant to win the Player of the Month award again,” said Keena.

“If your team is doing well you’re always going to get chances as a striker. We hit a good bit of form, and I got a few chances and put them away, thank God.

“Going into any season, your aim is to be up there for the top goalscorer. Hopefully by the end of it, I’ll still be there.”

Having experienced some unforgettable European nights with Rovers, Keena is hoping they can earn a spot in next season’s competition. 

“The European run was brilliant for the club – fans, players and coaching staff alike,” he added. “We loved it and hopefully we can push on in the rest of the games and qualify for next season as well.”

