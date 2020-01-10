This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
U21 international striker becomes the second Irishman to leave Hearts this week

Aidan Keena follows Glenn Whelan through the exit door at Tynecastle by signing for Hartlepool United.

By Paul Dollery Friday 10 Jan 2020, 11:02 AM
50 minutes ago 1,407 Views 2 Comments
Aidan Keena has joined Hartlepool United.
Image: Hartlepool United FC
Aidan Keena has joined Hartlepool United.
Aidan Keena has joined Hartlepool United.
Image: Hartlepool United FC

HARTLEPOOL UNITED HAVE announced the signing of Republic of Ireland U21 international striker Aidan Keena on a permanent deal from Hearts.

Keena becomes the second Irishman to leave Hearts this week, following on from the acrimonious departure of veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan.

New manager Daniel Stendel appears desperate to bring about drastic changes at a club that finds itself at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Dublin-born winger Jake Mulraney, a former Ireland U21 international, is also being linked with a move away from Tynecastle.

Keena, who joined Hearts from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2017, will now make a fresh start at Hartlepool United, who currently sit in 13th place in England’s National League.

As well as making 17 first-team appearances for Hearts, the 20-year-old Westmeath native enjoyed productive loan spells at Dunfermline Athletic and Queen’s Park.

“I was told by Hearts that I was free to find another club,” Keena told Pools TV. “That was a bit gutting to hear but I had a few offers and then this came along, so I am delighted to sign and get it done quickly and hopefully I can hit the ground running.

“I have heard about Hartlepool before because one of my old coaches, Jon Daly, was here and I am pretty sure he put a good word in for me. I have had a few trials at clubs in England in the past but now I can’t wait to come down here and really try my hand at it.

“Everywhere I have gone before I have scored goals and that’s what I want do now I am here at this club. You don’t sign a striker just to play – you want him to score goals so hopefully that is what I am going to do.”

Keena broke into the Ireland U21 squad in 2019 and earned his first caps for Stephen Kenny’s side by coming off the bench in the European Championship qualifying wins against Armenia and Sweden in November.

At Hartlepool, he’ll link up with former Drogheda United, Cork City, Galway United and Waterford midfielder Gavan Holohan.

