Aidan McCarthy shoots Clare to rare win in Waterford

NHL Division 1

Clare 0-20

Waterford 1-16

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

AIDAN MCCARTHY fired eight points as Clare claimed their first league win at Walsh Park in 18 years. In front of 3,951 fans, two injury-time efforts from the Banner full forward saw Brian Lohan’s men scrape over the line.

Six unanswered points either side of the interval turned the game in favour of the visitors. Midfielder Sean Rynne also shone for the Saffron and Blue with two from play.

A late Waterford rally fell just short. Davy Fitzgerald’s side lost 2020 All-Star Stephen Bennett to a hamstring injury in the second half. Conor Ryan and Sean Walsh impressed for the home team.

The Déise won the toss but elected to play against the wind. Sean Walsh opened the scoring for the hosts after just 10 seconds. Aidan McCarthy replied within 30 seconds. Waterford joint captain Stephen Bennett converted three frees while Clare speedster Ian Galvin clipped over two from play at the other end.

On 12 minutes, a Shaun O’Brien short puckout found Paddy Leavy and the Ballygunner midfielder picked out Sean Walsh in the corner. The number 15 billowed the far corner of the Clare net (1-4 to 0-3). Two goals in two league games for the Fourmilewater attacker.

The Banner quickly cancelled out that green flag with points from Patrick Crotty, Aidan McCarthy and Sean Rynne. Patrick Curran and Jack Prendergast put the home team a goal to the good by the end of the first quarter (1-6 to 0-6).

Bennett popped over two more frees to bring his first-half tally to five but wind assisted Clare finished the half strongly. Two Cian Galvin points levelled up matters on 33 minutes (1-9 to 0-12). There was a feisty exchange in front of the main stand before referee Liam Gordon blew up for half-time. All square at the break.

A free from Aidan McCarthy three minutes into the second period snuck the visitors ahead. Another McCarthy conversion along with Patrick Crotty and Sean Rynne’s points from play made it 0-16 to 1-9 to Brian Lohan’s men. The rain arrived at Walsh Park as Stephen Bennett sent over a free from his own 65 on 46 minutes. Patrick Curran added another long-range point.

Stephen Bennett limped off injured after 52 minutes. He was replaced by his younger brother Shane. McCarthy slotted another free into the Keane’s Road End. Banner sub Shane Meehan split the posts with his first touch. 0-18 to 1-11 in Clare’s favour with fourteen minutes left.

Déise defender Conor Ryan cut the gap to three with his second point of the afternoon. A Clare mentor then received a yellow card from Liam Gordon. Waterford dropped two frees short. After Aidan McCarthy missed a free, Paddy Leavy lofted over a point. Shane Bennett sent a free wide for the hosts but made amends with a last-minute effort (0-18 to 1-14).

In a grandstand finish, McCarthy hit back straight away before Darragh Lyons left just one in it again. McCarthy and Bennett traded late, late frees as time ran out on the home side.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-6 (6fs), Sean Walsh 1-1, Patrick Curran, Conor Ryan, Shane Bennett (2fs) 0-2 each, Jack Prendergast, Paddy Leavy, Darragh Lyons 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-8 (6fs), Sean Rynne, Ian Galvin, Cian Galvin, Patrick Crotty 0-2 each, Cathal Malone, David Fitzgerald, David Reidy, Shane Meehan 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien

26. Conor Ryan

4. Mark Fitzgerald

2. Ian Kenny

7. PJ Fanning

6. Tom Barron

3. Mairtin Power

8. Paddy Leavy

10. Neil Montgomery

9. Patrick Curran

11. Jack Prendergast

13. Michael Kiely

15. Sean Walsh

14. Stephen Bennett

12. Padraig Fitzgerald

Subs

24. Kevin Mahony for Padraig Fitzgerald (40)

20. Shane Bennett for Stephen Bennett (52)

18. Darragh Lyons for Kenny (58)

22. Seamus Fitzgerald for Walsh (58)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan

2. Conor Leen

3. Conor Cleary

4. Rory Hayes

5. John Conlon

6. David McInerney

23. Cian Galvin

8. Cathal Malone

9. Sean Rynne

10. David Fitzgerald

11. Robin Mounsey

12. David Reidy

18. Ian Galvin

14. Aidan McCarthy

24. Patrick Crotty

Subs

21. John Conneally for Cleary (HT)

20. Shane Meehan for Ian Galvin (48)

19. Seadna Morey for Conlon (56)

15. Gearoid Sheedy for Mounsey (56)

17. Peter Duggan for Fitzgerald (66)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)