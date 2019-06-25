Wexford forward suspended for Leinster final for 'abusive language towards a referee'

WEXFORD FORWARD AIDAN Nolan will miss Sunday’s Leinster final against Kilkenny after being handed a two-match suspension for ‘abusive language towards a referee’.

Nolan saw red at the death of the round-robin finale against the Cats, which ended up a dramatic 0-21 to 1-18 draw at Innovate Wexfrord Park 10 days ago.

Wexford's Aidan Nolan was red-carded at the death against Kilkenny. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It’s understood the incident occurred after confusion surrounding injury-time at the end of the game. The player — who had come on as a substitute — believed that referee Fergal Horan hadn’t played the announced four minutes extra as the clock at the ground read incorrectly.

With the dramatics on finale day, Nolan wouldn’t have known that a draw was sufficient for Wexford’s progression. He confronted Horan after the final whistle, and was dismissed.

It looks like Davy Fitzgerald will now have to plan without Nolan, whose hearing took place yesterday. The Central Hearings Committee (CHC) found the alleged infraction proven, echoing the Central Competitions Control Committee’s (CCCC) decision that the player beached Rule 7.2 (b) Category III T.O. 2019, that is to say ‘abusive language towards a referee’.

The Half Way House-Bunclody hurler now has the option of appealing against the decision to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC).

Wexford are eyeing their first Leinster crown since 2004, with Kilkenny looking to make amends for last year’s decider loss to Galway.

As it stands, Nolan will also miss the All-Ireland quarter-or semi-final — depending on Sunday’s result at Croke Park — and would also be absent if the provincial showpiece goes to a replay.

