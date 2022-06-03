Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 3 June 2022
Advertisement

Aidan O'Brien lands record-breaking 41st British Classic as Tuesday wins Oaks

Favourite Emily Upjohn, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was edged out after suffering an awkward start.

By Press Association Friday 3 Jun 2022, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,110 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5782484
Jockey Ryan Moore (left) and Aidan O'Brien celebrating with the trophy.
Image: PA
Jockey Ryan Moore (left) and Aidan O'Brien celebrating with the trophy.
Jockey Ryan Moore (left) and Aidan O'Brien celebrating with the trophy.
Image: PA

AIDAN O’BRIEN HAS landed a record-breaking 41st British Classic as Tuesday edged out favourite Emily Upjohn in a thrilling finish to the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom.

Having placed in both the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and Irish equivalent, the daughter of Galileo thrived for the step up in trip to give O’Brien his 10th victory in the race.

There was early drama as the Frankie Dettori-ridden Emily Upjohn slipped leaving the stalls and was left in rear where the eventual winner – whose third birthday it was – was lurking nearby in the hands of Ryan Moore.

As the pace began to quicken turning for home it was the first and second that caught the eye, as Moore went one way on Tuesday and Dettori and Emily Upjohn made eye-catching headway up the stands rail.

cazoo-derby-festival-2022-ladies-day-epsom-racecourse Tuesday beats Emily Upjohn, ridden by jockey Frankie Dettori, to win the Cazoo Oaks. Source: PA

The duo then hit the front simultaneously and were soon embroiled in a titanic battle to the line, with a photo finish required to separate the classy fillies.

Tuesday officially prevailed by a short head, with the Hollie Doyle-ridden Nashwa a further three and a quarter lengths back in third.

Dettori had to look down at Emily Upjohn following her start to check she had all four shoes, and was left to lament: “She should have won, it’s as simple as that.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie