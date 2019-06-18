This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aidan O'Brien brings powerful team of 11 to Royal Ascot's opening day

O’Brien is the favourite to retain the top trainer crown.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 8:16 AM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ROYAL ASCOT KICKS off on Tuesday afternoon and Aidan O’Brien brings a powerful squad of 11 to the famous English track for day one.

The Ballydoyle maestro sends out the favourite for the opening Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (2.30) in the shape of Le Brivido who was a fast-finishing fifth in the Lockinge at Newbury on his most recent start. Ryan Moore takes the ride.

The legendary trainer is also responsible for the market leader in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes (3.05) with impressive Curragh maiden winner Arizona, though he has strong back-up in the same race with Royal Lytham, Fort Myers and King Of Athens.

O’Brien is doubly-represented in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes (3.40) with smart three-year-olds Sergei Prokofiev and Fairyland, while O’Brien runs three in the St James’s Palace Stakes (4.20), spearheaded by Epsom Derby sixth Circus Maximus.

The Irish Rover and Van Beethoven need to improve on all known form to get involved.

Ryan Moore gets the leg up on impressive winner at last year’s Royal meeting Magic Wand in the concluding Wolferton Stakes (5.30), while Aidan’s sons Joseph and Donancha will team up with Irish Derby hero Latrobe in the same race.

