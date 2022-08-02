Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

O'Brien has Grade 1 target in France for The Antarctic

“He could be the horse for the Prix Morny.” said O’Brien.

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 3:10 PM
44 minutes ago 253 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5831205
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A RETURN TO Deauville for the Prix Morny is likely to be next on the agenda for The Antarctic after claiming Group Three honours in the Darley Prix de Cabourg.

Runner-up to stablemate Blackbeard in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly little over a fortnight ago, Aidan O’Brien’s colt was the 6-4 favourite to go one better in the hands of Ryan Moore.

After travelling strongly for much of the six-furlong contest, The Antarctic quickly stamped his authority on the race and passed the post with a length in hand over Amy Murphy’s Manhattan Jungle.

“We were very happy. He’s progressed with every run and gone very professional,” O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing.

“He had a lovely run here (in France) the last day and he’s really going the right way.

“Ryan says the trip is not a problem for him now – five, six or seven (furlongs) – as he relaxes very well and quickens very well. He’s a great specimen with a great physique and he has a great mind.

“That was kind of the reason for coming here today – that he could be horse for the Prix Morny. That’s what we’re thinking at the moment.”

The first Group Three of the afternoon, the Prix de Psyche, also went to Ireland courtesy of Jessica Harrington’s Trevaunance.

A previous winner at Cork and Limerick in the Moyglare Stud Farm colours, the daughter of Muhaarar was last seen finishing fifth of six runners in the Group Three Meld Stakes at Leopardstown.

On the face of it Trevaunance had plenty on her plate in France, and was priced up accordingly at 12-1, but Shane Foley’s mount dug deep to repel the late thrust of Andre Fabre’s Mqse De Sevigne.

Charlie Appleby’s 13-8 favourite Life Of Dreams was only third under William Buick.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Kate Harrington, assistant to her mother, said: “We were a little bit disappointed at Leopardstown, but I think it was a baptism of fire for her. She learnt an awful lot that day against the older colts.

“Back into her own gender today and own age group, she was really professional and did it really nicely. It’s very important, of course, as she’s a homebred of Moyglare’s.

“I’d say that’s her minimum trip and in trip time we’ll step her up. She’s a big girl and whatever she does this year is going to be a bonus.” 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie