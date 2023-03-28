Aidan O'Rourke to remain as Donegal interim manager for rest of 2023 season

AIDAN O’ROURKE WILL remain in charge of the Donegal senior footballers for the rest of the 2023 season.

The Armagh native will continue as interim boss, the Donegal county board confirming the news this evening in a statement.

Paddy Carr last week stepped down as Donegal boss after ‘a discussion with some senior members’ of the county squad prompted to depart a role that he had only filled since last October.

Aidan O’Rourke will continue as interim manager & head coach of Donegal for the Ulster Championship & for the 2023 All-Ireland series. Paddy Bradley will assist Aidan. CLG Dhún na nGall are also delighted to welcome Antoin McFadden as S&C coach.https://t.co/VXwSCwh3c6 pic.twitter.com/vgoiRMrsyi — CLG Dhún na nGall (@officialdonegal) March 28, 2023

Donegal have endured a dreadful start to the 2023 season, suffering relegation as they finished bottom of the Division 1 table. They won their opening game against Kerry in Ballybofey but failed to add another victory and suffered five losses in their next six outings.

Their Division 1 campaign ended last Sunday when they were comprehensively beaten 0-21 to 0-9 by Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park. Their championship opener in Ulster sees them face a quarter-final away to Down at Páirc Esler in Newry on 22 April.

Armagh All-Ireland winner O’Rourke has previously managed the Louth footballers, while also enjoying coaching roles with Kildare and Down. He will continue to be assisted by former Derry forward Paddy Bradley, while Antoin McFadden takes up the role of S&C coach.

The Donegal statement released today reads in full:

“Aidan O’Rourke will continue as interim manager and head coach of the Donegal Senior Squad for the Ulster Championship and for the 2023 All-Ireland series.

“Paddy Bradley will assist Aidan. CLG Dhún na nGall are also delighted to welcome Antoin McFadden as Strength and Conditioning coach.”

