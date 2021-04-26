BE PART OF THE TEAM

Mayo receive O'Shea knee injury boost

Aidan O’Shea is set to be fit for the start of their league campaign.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 26 Apr 2021, 9:36 PM
Aidan O'Shea during the All-Ireland final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MAYO CAPTAIN AIDAN O’Shea is expected to be fit for their Allianz Division 2 South opener after a scan on his knee came back with positive news.

Midwest Radio report that the 30-year-old’s knee injury is not as serious as was first feared and he’ll be available for the beginning of their campaign against Down in Castlebar on 15 May.

O’Shea limped out of Mayo’s first collective training session of the year after sustaining an ‘innocuous’ injury to his knee, prompting fears of an ACL tear which would have ended his year.

The Irish Examiner report that the scan revealed no ligament damage to his knee.

The Breaffy star has played in 58 consecutive championship games for Mayo since 2012.

Mayo open the defence of their Connacht SFC title against Sligo in the quarter-final.

