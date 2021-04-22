BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 22 April 2021
O'Shea departs Mayo training session with knee injury on first night back

The Mayo captain is expected to undergo a scan later this week.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 11:25 AM
Mayo star Aidan O'Shea.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MAYO ARE SWEATING on the fitness of captain Aidan O’Shea after the midfielder suffered a knee injury in their first collective training session on Tuesday night. 

The Mayo News reported that O’Shea “sustained the injury innocuously during a training game” and was able to walk off the MacHale Park field himself. 

The Breaffy star is expected to undergo a scan later this week to assess the damage to his knee.

“It was the first night of training, (we had) a couple of knocks and bangs which is expected on the first day back,” a Mayo spokesperson told The42.

“They will be assessed in the coming days and will be back again for the training on Friday.”

Inter-county teams across the country resumed collective training this week ahead of the return of the Allianz Football League on the weekend of 15/16 May. 

With less than four weeks of training to go before they begin a league group that includes Meath, Down and Westmeath, the Connacht champions will be hoping the 30-year-old’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared. 

After such a lengthy lay-off, there is a fear that the short training period before the resumption of competitive inter-county games will lead to more injuries – particularly on the hard ground. 

Kevin O'Brien
