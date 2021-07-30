'Just a little bit of a scare' - Team Ireland confident Walsh will compete in semi-finals

IRELAND’S AIDAN WALSH is likely to be fit for his welterweight semi-final at the Olympics after suffering a “slight strain” to his ankle.

Walsh, who is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after beating Mervin Clair of Mauritius in his quarter-final, became an injury doubt shortly after the bout. Team Ireland confirmed the injury to RTÉ Sport which Walsh appeared to pick up while celebrating his victory in the ring at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan venue.

He is due to face Britain’s Pat McCormack in the semi-final on Sunday where a silver medal is up for grabs, and the Irish team is confident that he will be ready to compete.

“He’s fine, just a little bit of a scare,” OFI chief executive Peter Sherrard told RTÉ’s News at One.

“They’ve had a good look at it and feel that he’ll be ready and fighting fit so that’s the important thing and great news ahead of that big fight.”

The Belfast fighter produced a controlled display to take the fight against Clair 4:1 and secure the bronze medal.

“It’s incredible. I’m just so glad I’ve done my family, my girlfriend, my coaches and Team Ireland so proud,” Walsh said after his victory.

“To have your name up there as an Olympic medallist… I want to go for gold – always aiming for higher and better. It’s gone now and I’m on to the next one – I’m looking forward to the next one.”

