Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

'Just a little bit of a scare' - Team Ireland confident Walsh will compete in semi-finals

The Belfast boxer suffered a ‘slight strain’ to his ankle after his quarter-final victory.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 30 Jul 2021, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,414 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5510543
Aidan Walsh celebrating his quarter-final win in the ring.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Aidan Walsh celebrating his quarter-final win in the ring.
Aidan Walsh celebrating his quarter-final win in the ring.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND’S AIDAN WALSH is likely to be fit for his welterweight semi-final at the Olympics after suffering a “slight strain” to his ankle.

Walsh, who is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after beating Mervin Clair of Mauritius in his quarter-final, became an injury doubt shortly after the bout. Team Ireland confirmed the injury to RTÉ Sport which Walsh appeared to pick up while celebrating his victory in the ring at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan venue.

He is due to face Britain’s Pat McCormack in the semi-final on Sunday where a silver medal is up for grabs, and the Irish team is confident that he will be ready to compete.

“He’s fine, just a little bit of a scare,” OFI chief executive Peter Sherrard told RTÉ’s News at One.

“They’ve had a good look at it and feel that he’ll be ready and fighting fit so that’s the important thing and great news ahead of that big fight.”

The Belfast fighter produced a controlled display to take the fight against Clair 4:1 and secure the bronze medal.

“It’s incredible. I’m just so glad I’ve done my family, my girlfriend, my coaches and Team Ireland so proud,” Walsh said after his victory.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“To have your name up there as an Olympic medallist… I want to go for gold – always aiming for higher and better. It’s gone now and I’m on to the next one – I’m looking forward to the next one.”


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Rassie’s antics and look ahead to the second Lions-Springboks Test.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie