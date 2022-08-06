Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 6 August 2022
Walsh books place in Commonwealth final on good day for Northern Ireland in the ring

Amy Broadhurst, Carly McNaul and Dylan Eagleson will also box for gold on Sunday.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Aug 2022
Aidan Walsh (file photo)
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
AIDAN WALSH WILL box for Commonwealth gold on Sunday after seeing off Wales’ Garan Croft in his light middleweight semi-final in Birmingham today.

The 25-year-old, who won silver for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, delivered an assured performance in taking a split-decision win over his Welsh counterpart.

Walsh will now take on Mozambique’s Tiago Muxang tomorrow as he looks to go one better than he did in 2018.

Earlier on Saturday, Amy Broadhurst comfortably saw off Nigera’s Cynthia Ogunsemilore in her lightweight semi-final.

Broadhurst won on a unanimous decision [5-0] and will face England’s Gemma Richardson in tomorrow’s final.

Éireann Nugent’s remarkable week came to an end as she bowed out in the semi-final stages in the light middleweight class.

The 30-year-old leaves Birmingham with a bronze medal after losing out to Welsh fighter Rosie Eccles on a unanimous point decision.

Nugent had booked her place in the semi-finals after shocking England’s Jodie Wilkinson on Wednesday, in what was Nugent’s first competitive bout in 11 years.

A busy day in the ring also saw Carly McNaul and Dylan Eagleson advance to tomorrow’s finals.

McNaul beat Uganda’s Teddy Nakimuli in the light flyweight semi-final on a unanimous decision, while Eagleson won his bout with Scotland’s Matthew McHale in the men’s bantamweight semi-final on a split decision.

