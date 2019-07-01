This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Walsh out for Cork after undergoing surgery on finger injury

No time frame has been given for the 2010 All-Ireland football winner’s return.

By Cian Roche Monday 1 Jul 2019, 1:26 PM
51 minutes ago 2,392 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4704697

CORK ALL-IRELAND football winner Aidan Walsh is set to miss out on the Rebels’ upcoming All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final after sustaining a finger injury over the weekend.

Aidan Walsh scores a goal Cork's Aidan Walsh. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork GAA today confirmed to The42 that Walsh had undergone successful surgery on the work-related injury, but could not give a time frame for his return – stating that the county’s medical staff would be closely monitoring his recovery.

The 29-year-old had been slated to feature against Westmeath this weekend having played a part in the Munster side’s round robin games this summer.

The Rebels were beaten by Clare during last game of the provincial ties, but advance to the All-Ireland series in third place. Walsh has been a fixture of the county’s forward line since the beginning of May.

John Meyler’s side beat All-Ireland champions Limerick and Waterford earlier this summer and will be expected to see off the McDonagh Cup finalists this weekend.

Management have sidelined Walsh indefinitely, but hold out hope of a return later this summer.

Westmeath come into this weekend’s tie off the back of an 11-point defeat to Laois on Sunday afternoon at Croke Park.

Cork, meanwhile, bring a record of two wins and two defeats into the game.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie