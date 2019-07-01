Walsh out for Cork after undergoing surgery on finger injury

CORK ALL-IRELAND football winner Aidan Walsh is set to miss out on the Rebels’ upcoming All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final after sustaining a finger injury over the weekend.

Cork's Aidan Walsh. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork GAA today confirmed to The42 that Walsh had undergone successful surgery on the work-related injury, but could not give a time frame for his return – stating that the county’s medical staff would be closely monitoring his recovery.

The 29-year-old had been slated to feature against Westmeath this weekend having played a part in the Munster side’s round robin games this summer.

The Rebels were beaten by Clare during last game of the provincial ties, but advance to the All-Ireland series in third place. Walsh has been a fixture of the county’s forward line since the beginning of May.

John Meyler’s side beat All-Ireland champions Limerick and Waterford earlier this summer and will be expected to see off the McDonagh Cup finalists this weekend.

Management have sidelined Walsh indefinitely, but hold out hope of a return later this summer.

Westmeath come into this weekend’s tie off the back of an 11-point defeat to Laois on Sunday afternoon at Croke Park.

Cork, meanwhile, bring a record of two wins and two defeats into the game.

