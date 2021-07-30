Membership : Access or Sign Up
Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh secures Olympic medal with quarter-final win

Walsh beat Mervin Clair of Mauritius in his quarter-final bout.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 30 Jul 2021, 5:26 AM
Aidan Walsh celebrates his win.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Aidan Walsh celebrates his win.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

AIDAN WALSH IS guaranteed an Olympic medal after beating Mervin Clair of Mauritius in his welterweight quarter-final in Tokyo today.

The Belfast boxer delivered another commanding and controlled display at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan venue to advance to the semi-finals and secure himself at least a bronze medal.

It was another comfortable outing for Walsh – who had producing a stunning and clinical win over Cameroon’s Albert Mengue Ayissi earlier in the week.

Walsh took a slightly cautious approach in the early stages against Clair, the 24-year-old showing a few flashes of quality while allowing the Mauritius fighter expand far more energy, with all five judges siding with Walsh after the first.

Chasing the fight, Clair came out more aggressive in the second and while Walsh still looked comfortable – his speed keeping him out of any real trouble – the judges’ scored the round 3-2 in Walsh’s favour.

aidan-walsh-in-action-with-merven-clair Ireland's Aidan Walsh (red) in action with Merven Clair (blue) of Mauritius. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And Walsh saw out the third round with ease, Clair barely managing to land a punch as the Belfast man dragged him around the ring.

The Monkstown ABC fighter, a silver medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, took the fight 4:1.

And with a bronze medal now secured, Walsh will fight Britain’s Pat McCormack on Sunday as he looks to advance to an Olympic final.

Ciarán Kennedy
