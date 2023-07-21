Aiden McGeady set to double-job after move to Scottish Championship side Ayr

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Aiden McGeady has joined Ayr United where he will take up the position of technical director as well as continuing his playing career.

The 37-year-old, who was a free agent following his release from Hibernian, has agreed a two-year deal with the Scottish Championship outfit.

“We wanted to add experience to our group and having worked with Aiden previously, I’ve no doubt he will bring real quality to our team and be a very positive addition to our changing room,” Ayr boss Lee Bullen said.

Explaining McGeady’s management role, Bullen explained that “the role has been formed to help Aiden gain experience in areas he sees as a potential career when he eventually stops playing”.

“In addition to his coaching qualifications, Aiden is currently completing a Sporting Director undergraduate degree with UFCB and his key focus as technical manager will be to work with the football staff and take the lead on the development of the talented young players we have at the club through a variety of additional on-field sessions, analysis sessions, gym sessions and looking into their loan opportunities to ensure they are as prepared as possible to transition into the first team.”

Ayr finished as runners-up in the Championship last season, finishing five points behind Dundee United and missing out on promotion back to the Premiership for the first time since 1978.