Aiden McGeady officially recognised after turning his campaign around in remarkable fashion

AIDEN MCGEADY has been rewarded for an excellent individual campaign, as he was named in the League One team of the season this evening.

It is a remarkable turnaround for the 35-year-old winger, who has been capped 93 times by Ireland, having been effectively ostracised from the Sunderland side for the first half of the season.

After falling out of favour under previous boss Phil Parkinson, he did not make his first appearance of the campaign until 5 December, after Lee Johnson had become manager.

McGeady was pivotal, as the Black Cats subsequently climbed the table and they can guarantee a play-off spot with one win in their final two games, as they prepare to face Plymouth away from home on Saturday.

The former Celtic, Spartak Moscow and Everton player has scored four goals and contributed 14 assists, leaving him top of the charts in the latter category, with only Norwich’s Emiliano Buendía registering more in England’s top four leagues.